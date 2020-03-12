Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,807,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,603 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.17% of Southern worth $115,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SO. Bank OZK lifted its position in Southern by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 18,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Southern by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Southern by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. lifted its position in Southern by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $2,198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.96.

In related news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 9,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $669,225.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,746.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total transaction of $1,604,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,340,744.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,219,326 shares of company stock valued at $140,078,535 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded down $6.00 on Thursday, reaching $52.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 840,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,701,035. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.25. Southern Co has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $71.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.38.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Southern had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Southern’s payout ratio is 79.74%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

