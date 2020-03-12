Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) Holdings Increased by Personal Capital Advisors Corp

Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,228 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp owned about 0.14% of Southwest Gas worth $5,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWX. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 237.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SWX shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.60.

Shares of SWX traded down $9.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,144. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $61.59 and a fifty-two week high of $92.94.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $848.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.83 million. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 8.83%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings Inc will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.33%.

In other news, Director Jane Lewis-Raymond bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.57 per share, with a total value of $105,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,592,270.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Boughner bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.69 per share, for a total transaction of $161,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,956,074.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

