Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 33,026 Shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,089,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 33,026 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.15% of Enbridge worth $122,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ENB. Zimmer Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 319.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 8,327,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $292,269,000 after purchasing an additional 6,343,790 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth about $62,967,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 8,178,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $325,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,000 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,591,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $222,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 18,704,568 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $743,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,856 shares during the last quarter. 55.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

NYSE ENB traded down $5.20 on Thursday, hitting $25.99. 1,754,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,405,639. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.82. The company has a market cap of $53.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Enbridge Inc has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $43.15.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $9.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENB shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.54.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

Read More: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.