Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 706,460 Shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 622.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 820,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 706,460 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.20% of Prudential Financial worth $76,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 428.1% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 55.7% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 155.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 8.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 418,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,615,000 after acquiring an additional 32,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 42.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PRU shares. ValuEngine raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Citigroup lowered Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. DOWLING & PARTN restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.23.

Shares of PRU traded down $11.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.32. 632,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,320,220. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.81. Prudential Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $57.20 and a 52-week high of $106.39. The company has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.57.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $17.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.23 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 7.81%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 37.64%.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.17, for a total value of $722,994.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,299 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total transaction of $401,225.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,088.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,344 shares of company stock valued at $8,335,072 over the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

