Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 79.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,676,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,187,658 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Aqua America were worth $125,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WTR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Aqua America by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,599,000 after buying an additional 6,117 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aqua America by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aqua America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Aqua America by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aqua America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Aqua America alerts:

Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of WTR stock traded down $4.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.03. 3,399,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,327,419. Aqua America Inc has a 12 month low of $34.21 and a 12 month high of $52.58. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.19, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a current ratio of 6.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.2343 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Aqua America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Aqua America Company Profile

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

Featured Article: What is the role of the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Aqua America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.