Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,187,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,389 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $111,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9,545.8% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,509,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,489,000 after purchasing an additional 12,379,772 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 353.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,512,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,466,000 after purchasing an additional 7,415,384 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 8,140,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,788,000 after buying an additional 1,514,645 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,123,000. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,295,000.

VYM traded down $7.47 on Thursday, hitting $68.19. 322,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,997,835. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.56 and its 200 day moving average is $90.42. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.77 and a fifty-two week high of $94.86.

