Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 66.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,082,066 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 433,693 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $91,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BAX. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. 83.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baxter International stock traded down $2.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.49. The company had a trading volume of 705,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,691,606. Baxter International Inc has a 1 year low of $72.42 and a 1 year high of $95.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.85%.

In other news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $125,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,723.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BAX. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Baxter International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.71.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

