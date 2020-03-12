Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 535,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 118,166 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.20% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $88,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Independent Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $7,617,000. Capital One National Association acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $7,850,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.1% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 23.8% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after acquiring an additional 7,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 36.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 5,127 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $15.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $110.69. The company had a trading volume of 6,819,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,315,176. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $170.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $159.97 and a 200-day moving average of $158.24.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

