Stifel Financial Corp Buys 10,463 Shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 875,568 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,463 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.22% of VF worth $87,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of VF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of VF by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 493 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. 79.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VFC stock traded down $7.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.34. The company had a trading volume of 373,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,343,145. The company has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.33. VF Corp has a 1-year low of $60.87 and a 1-year high of $100.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. VF had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 10.54%. VF’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VF Corp will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. VF’s payout ratio is 50.79%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VFC. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of VF in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of VF from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of VF from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of VF in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of VF from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.06.

In other VF news, Director Veronica Wu bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.00 per share, with a total value of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,495 shares in the company, valued at $106,145. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

