Stifel Financial Corp Buys 45,447 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 646,508 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,447 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Lowe’s Companies worth $77,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 31,550 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,758 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 2,555 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,395 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.86 per share, with a total value of $1,038,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,356,747.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $9.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $89.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,021,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,049,576. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50. The company has a market cap of $69.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.26. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.60 and a 1-year high of $126.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.35.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 173.56% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, February 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.15.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

