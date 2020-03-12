Stifel Financial Corp Buys 6,836 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189,281 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,836 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.41% of Teleflex worth $71,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 108,827 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,967,000 after purchasing an additional 10,286 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Teleflex during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,091,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,032 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 515,323 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $193,988,000 after purchasing an additional 28,990 shares during the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP James J. Leyden sold 750 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.28, for a total transaction of $258,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,868,463.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.95, for a total transaction of $72,190.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,571.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,150 shares of company stock valued at $405,542 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

TFX traded down $43.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $298.26. The company had a trading volume of 44,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.95. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $271.56 and a twelve month high of $398.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $368.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $355.28.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.01 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Teleflex from to in a report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.64.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

