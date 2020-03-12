Stifel Financial Corp Buys 79,337 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 481,333 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,337 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.18% of Intuit worth $126,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 846.7% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 112,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.16, for a total value of $29,815,775.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Intuit from to in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $312.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.74.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $23.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $237.73. The company had a trading volume of 356,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,289. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $236.03 and a 1-year high of $306.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $287.31 and its 200-day moving average is $271.80.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 22.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 37.99%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

