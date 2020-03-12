Stifel Financial Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,254,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 22,421 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.10% of Gilead Sciences worth $81,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 18,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 74,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after acquiring an additional 5,861 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,367,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from to in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.40.

NASDAQ:GILD traded down $5.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $68.58. 26,129,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,851,580. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.89 and a twelve month high of $80.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $86.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.99.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.04%.

In related news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $188,141.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,465,575.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total value of $190,658.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,504.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,756 shares of company stock worth $4,534,589 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.