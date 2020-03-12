Stifel Financial Corp Cuts Stock Position in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 681,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,383 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.21% of Simon Property Group worth $101,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SPG traded down $18.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $83.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 584,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,447,134. Simon Property Group Inc has a 1-year low of $100.00 and a 1-year high of $186.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $35.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.63.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($1.29). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 65.24%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.77%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $182.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.00.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

