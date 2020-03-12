Stifel Financial Corp Decreases Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,507,056 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 49,177 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.11% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $70,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 19,449,175 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $547,688,000 after acquiring an additional 537,940 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,587,762 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $213,672,000 after acquiring an additional 232,286 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 5,760,052 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $162,203,000 after acquiring an additional 870,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,677,373 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $159,875,000 after acquiring an additional 292,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,898,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $137,928,000 after acquiring an additional 377,253 shares during the last quarter. 37.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

EPD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.20.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 19,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.40 per share, with a total value of $500,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,765,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,849,110.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Randa Duncan Williams acquired 177,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.65 per share, with a total value of $4,894,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 1,109,300 shares of company stock valued at $28,854,784 in the last three months. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EPD stock traded down $2.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.27. 2,437,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,798,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $40.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.95. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $13.88 and a 52-week high of $30.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.10.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.47%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 82.79%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.