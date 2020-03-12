Stifel Financial Corp Grows Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 120.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 590,430 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 323,177 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.10% of NVIDIA worth $138,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in NVIDIA by 420.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,742 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,524 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,786 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 39,780 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,924,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 23,191 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,037,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.43, for a total value of $470,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,989 shares in the company, valued at $40,020,510.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.85, for a total transaction of $217,493.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,059.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,123 shares of company stock worth $9,831,530 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NVDA. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.16.

Shares of NVDA traded down $30.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $215.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,924,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,416,340. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $264.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.79, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.13. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.60 and a fifty-two week high of $316.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

