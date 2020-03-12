Stifel Financial Corp Grows Stake in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,748,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,877 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.45% of International Paper worth $80,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 13,586 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 112,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 69,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 8,545 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at $686,000. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

In other International Paper news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 11,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $481,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 16,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $687,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,710.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of International Paper stock traded down $3.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 439,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,066,922. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.48. International Paper Co has a 1-year low of $31.48 and a 1-year high of $47.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.78.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Paper Co will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 46.28%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on International Paper in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on International Paper in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on International Paper in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

