Stifel Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 972,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,951 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.15% of Prologis worth $86,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 17,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 6,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 44,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLD traded down $3.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.18. 781,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,693,365. Prologis Inc has a 52-week low of $70.15 and a 52-week high of $99.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $51.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.11.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 47.23%. The company had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Prologis Inc will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 64.05%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PLD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Prologis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Prologis from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Prologis from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.57.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

