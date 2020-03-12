Stifel Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 52.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 772,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 264,987 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.25% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $110,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after buying an additional 97,246 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 5,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $6.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $147.44. 3,931,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,783,521. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.65. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $119.54 and a 12-month high of $159.37.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.