Stifel Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 843,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,159 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.10% of United Parcel Service worth $98,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.26.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $1.81 on Thursday, hitting $86.18. 980,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,963,035. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.55. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.10 and a 1-year high of $125.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11. The business had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.11% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. Research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 53.65%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

