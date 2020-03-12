Stifel Financial Corp Has $107.95 Million Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 401,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,137 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.39% of Cintas worth $107,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the third quarter worth about $55,047,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth about $37,940,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,382,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $910,209,000 after purchasing an additional 108,064 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth about $20,988,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the third quarter worth about $16,512,000. Institutional investors own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

CTAS stock traded down $24.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $225.69. The company had a trading volume of 161,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,961. The business has a 50-day moving average of $284.52 and a 200-day moving average of $269.06. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $191.91 and a one year high of $304.81. The stock has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The business services provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.24. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cintas from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cintas in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $308.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cintas from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.18.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

