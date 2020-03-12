Stifel Financial Corp Has $108.36 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,044,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,715 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.94% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $108,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMBS. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,987,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,243 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,155,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $699,463,000 after buying an additional 750,880 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $21,565,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $13,766,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $11,461,000.

Shares of VMBS stock traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,029. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $51.84 and a 1-year high of $54.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

