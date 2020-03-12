Stifel Financial Corp Has $109.06 Million Stock Position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,198,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 79,568 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.16% of Duke Energy worth $109,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,854,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,139,000 after buying an additional 2,103,077 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,469,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,137,386,000 after buying an additional 36,996 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $758,091,000 after buying an additional 1,323,754 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,380,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $308,295,000 after acquiring an additional 70,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,176,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,702,000 after acquiring an additional 41,115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total value of $1,506,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,771,574.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 16,852 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,526 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.46.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded down $10.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $80.53. The stock had a trading volume of 845,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,716,577. Duke Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $84.28 and a 12 month high of $103.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.62. The company has a market cap of $69.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.20.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.945 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.70%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

