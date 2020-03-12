Stifel Financial Corp Has $134.21 Million Stock Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 678,228 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,337 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Mcdonald’s worth $134,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,546 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,303 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 46,060 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,890,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 158.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 491,813 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $105,598,000 after purchasing an additional 301,288 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCD. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $193.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.29.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $2,997,496.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $18.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $170.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 844,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,443,081. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $209.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.16. The company has a market capitalization of $127.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.48. Mcdonald’s Corp has a fifty-two week low of $180.66 and a fifty-two week high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.78%.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Further Reading: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.