Stifel Financial Corp Has $69.27 Million Position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 69.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 253,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,122 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $69,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 303.3% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in S&P Global by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI stock traded down $18.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $221.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,962. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $290.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. The company has a market cap of $63.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02. S&P Global Inc has a one year low of $196.61 and a one year high of $312.94.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 496.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 10.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from to in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from to in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $337.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.33.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

