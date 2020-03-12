Stifel Financial Corp Has $76.46 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 419,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,997 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $76,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,959,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,481,000 after buying an additional 123,354 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 17,901.8% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,934,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,021,000 after buying an additional 10,873,382 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,595,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,630,000 after buying an additional 45,164 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,213,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,139,000 after buying an additional 67,428 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,203,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,310,000 after buying an additional 51,498 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $15.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $149.21. 219,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,199,904. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $150.23 and a 1-year high of $202.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $189.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.60.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

