Stifel Financial Corp Has $81.13 Million Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 683,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 82,741 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $81,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

ADI traded down $4.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $89.85. The company had a trading volume of 997,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,165,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.96 and a 12 month high of $127.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.59. The company has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 48.16%.

In other news, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 1,750 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total value of $210,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,822,678.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Neil S. Novich sold 25,760 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.39, for a total transaction of $3,049,726.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,555 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,966.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,420 shares of company stock worth $10,589,887. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.23.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

