Stifel Financial Corp Has $86.62 Million Holdings in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,703,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,698 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.32% of Carnival worth $86,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Carnival by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,947,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,268,000 after acquiring an additional 231,771 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at about $323,194,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Carnival by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,435,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,813,000 after purchasing an additional 172,665 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carnival by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,910,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,129,000 after purchasing an additional 55,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carnival by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,755,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,244,000 after purchasing an additional 20,222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Carnival in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Carnival in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Carnival from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $59.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Carnival from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

Carnival stock traded down $6.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.01. 3,503,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,715,678. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.38. Carnival Corp has a 52 week low of $20.19 and a 52 week high of $57.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 3.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Carnival had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Carnival’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carnival Corp will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Carnival’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

Carnival Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

