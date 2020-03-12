Stifel Financial Corp Has $97.65 Million Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 73.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 919,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 388,100 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.63% of Genuine Parts worth $97,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,111,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $914,276,000 after acquiring an additional 354,014 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439,097 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,645,000 after acquiring an additional 218,641 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 390,193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,450,000 after acquiring an additional 196,988 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 740,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,657,000 after acquiring an additional 111,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 214,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,816,000 after acquiring an additional 106,216 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on GPC. TheStreet downgraded Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Stephens boosted their target price on Genuine Parts from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.88.

Shares of NYSE:GPC traded down $5.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.44. 194,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,232,342. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.83. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $77.36 and a 12 month high of $115.20.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 55.54%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

