Stifel Financial Corp Has $99.72 Million Stock Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,822,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,103 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $99,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 828,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,531,000 after purchasing an additional 98,793 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,191,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 275,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,122,000 after purchasing an additional 49,704 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,023,000. Finally, Relaxing Retirement Coach raised its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 225,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,396,000 after purchasing an additional 7,063 shares in the last quarter.

SCHR stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.75. The company had a trading volume of 30,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,074. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.60. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $53.09 and a 1-year high of $59.25.

