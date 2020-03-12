Stifel Financial Corp Increases Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,339,830 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 24,995 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.08% of Abbott Laboratories worth $116,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 7,236.6% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,924,157 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $775,152,000 after buying an additional 8,802,518 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,555,650 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,389,044,000 after purchasing an additional 978,575 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $52,476,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8,771.1% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 569,791 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,561,000 after purchasing an additional 563,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,301,762 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $113,071,000 after purchasing an additional 335,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total transaction of $35,232.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,796.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $3,359,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,885,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 558,133 shares of company stock valued at $50,009,562 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABT traded down $3.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,865,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,181,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $72.36 and a 12 month high of $92.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.28, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.73.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lowered Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.13.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

