Stifel Financial Corp Increases Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 543,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,735 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $86,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 807,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,162,000 after buying an additional 7,884 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 670,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,399,000 after purchasing an additional 59,389 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 188.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 352,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,014,000 after purchasing an additional 230,369 shares during the period. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,545,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 164,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,157,000 after purchasing an additional 9,985 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $11.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $123.84. The company had a trading volume of 46,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,516. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $161.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $134.03 and a 12-month high of $171.07.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.