Stifel Financial Corp Increases Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 466,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,475 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.18% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $95,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,306,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,534,000 after purchasing an additional 237,909 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,179,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,357,000 after purchasing an additional 204,534 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,900,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,044,000 after purchasing an additional 85,251 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,975,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,733,000 after purchasing an additional 7,885 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,246,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,620,000 after purchasing an additional 126,663 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $17.17 on Thursday, reaching $141.24. The stock had a trading volume of 324,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,078. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $156.60 and a 12-month high of $210.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $199.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.04.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

