Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,489,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,376 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 2.18% of Stifel Financial worth $90,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 365.9% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 200.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SF stock traded down $5.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,171. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.83. Stifel Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $69.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.36.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $944.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.35 million. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is currently 11.15%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.75.

In related news, insider James M. Zemlyak sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $203,629.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 837,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,640,382.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Richard J. Himelfarb sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $650,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,193,167.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,928 shares of company stock valued at $1,834,867 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

