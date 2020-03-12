Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 11,832 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,832 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.16% of Air Products & Chemicals worth $80,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

In other news, Director Edward L. Monser acquired 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

APD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $271.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.56.

Shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock traded down $19.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $187.81. 184,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,333,040. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $183.66 and a 12-month high of $257.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 21.10%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. This is a positive change from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.52%.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.