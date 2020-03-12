Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 128,915 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,830,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,915 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $108,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1,393.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 19,462 shares in the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 132.5% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 23,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 13,574 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $367,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 189,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,496,000 after acquiring an additional 19,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 187.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 76.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE USB traded down $4.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,481,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,085,922. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $35.53 and a 1-year high of $61.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $49.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.14.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on USB shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $55.50 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.30.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Read More: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.