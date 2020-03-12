Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 164,785 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,278,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,785 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.20% of Delta Air Lines worth $74,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.5% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 36,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DAL. Wolfe Research cut Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Argus cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Delta Air Lines from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.58.

Delta Air Lines stock traded down $8.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.71. The company had a trading volume of 36,150,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,833,307. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.51. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.46 and a 12 month high of $63.44. The company has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.02%.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.26 per share, with a total value of $46,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,229.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 976,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.40 per share, for a total transaction of $45,309,924.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 980,532 shares of company stock worth $45,522,339 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

