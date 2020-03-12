Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 233,924 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 38.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 838,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 233,924 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.21% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $77,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvicePeriod LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 152,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,649 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $352,000. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 463,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,963,000 after buying an additional 7,723 shares in the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 52,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 378.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter.

VNQ traded down $8.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,151,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,670,418. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $80.53 and a 12 month high of $99.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.18.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

