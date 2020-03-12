Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 23,456 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 818,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,456 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $97,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOE traded down $9.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.98. 153,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,556. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.03. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $90.68 and a 52 week high of $122.20.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

