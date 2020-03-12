Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 35,951 Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 734,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 35,951 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $88,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 140.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period.

DLR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus reduced their price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. TheStreet raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $132.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.57.

Shares of DLR stock traded down $8.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $128.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 887,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,545,472. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 1-year low of $110.84 and a 1-year high of $138.46. The company has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.63, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.52.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $1.12. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $787.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This is a boost from DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.96%.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Christopher Sharp sold 4,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.54, for a total transaction of $611,792.54. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,415 shares of company stock valued at $2,900,786. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

