Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 59,973 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 916,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 59,973 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $117,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 14,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 3,756 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 160,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 209.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.5% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.9% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.17.

Texas Instruments stock traded down $9.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $96.58. 2,118,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,763,437. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.61 and its 200 day moving average is $124.96. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.57 and a 52 week high of $135.70. The company has a market capitalization of $104.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.21% and a net margin of 34.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total value of $17,221,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 728,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,965,106.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Haren Julie Van sold 18,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.66, for a total value of $2,452,000.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,109,506.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 661,503 shares of company stock valued at $84,059,352 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

