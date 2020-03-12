Stifel Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 515,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,633 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.29% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $85,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 134,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,218,000 after purchasing an additional 55,180 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 52,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,662,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Change Path LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 40,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,705,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded down $13.67 on Thursday, reaching $113.89. The company had a trading volume of 76,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,728. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $126.19 and a 52-week high of $170.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.64.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.