Stifel Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 645,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,814 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $77,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

VTV stock traded down $9.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $87.01. The stock had a trading volume of 176,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,066,580. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.10. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $95.63 and a 52-week high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.