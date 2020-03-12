Stifel Financial Corp Sells 45,323 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 809,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45,323 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.49% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $89,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. St. James Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ IEF traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $118.39. The company had a trading volume of 676,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,105,885. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.65 and a 52 week high of $123.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.55.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

See Also: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.