Stifel Financial Corp Sells 56,867 Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,279,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,867 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.90% of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $122,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IGSB. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 54,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 564,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,266,000 after buying an additional 184,344 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth lifted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 39,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 4,657 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IGSB traded down $1.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.96. 414,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,781,290. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $52.36 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.07 and a 200-day moving average of $53.75.

