Stifel Financial Corp Sells 5,710 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 646,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,710 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.45% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $74,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 36,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 76,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,792,000. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 7,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 107,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RSP stock traded down $9.43 on Thursday, reaching $83.69. The company had a trading volume of 166,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,316. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $92.00 and a one year high of $118.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.05 and its 200 day moving average is $111.42.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

