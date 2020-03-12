Stifel Financial Corp Sells 79,876 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,166,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 79,876 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.37% of Discover Financial Services worth $98,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFS. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 861.1% in the 4th quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DFS traded down $8.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.87. 378,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,657,262. The company has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $52.39 and a 52-week high of $92.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.05.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 20.94%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 19.38%.

In related news, CEO Roger C. Hochschild purchased 15,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,111,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,085 shares in the company, valued at $62,934,180.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott purchased 3,400 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.95 per share, for a total transaction of $251,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,149 shares in the company, valued at $6,740,468.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 21,777 shares of company stock worth $1,612,588. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DFS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut Discover Financial Services from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down previously from $97.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler cut Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $96.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Discover Financial Services from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.13.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

