Summit Global Investments Acquires 1,150 Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN)

Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AQN. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AQN shares. TD Securities upped their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James set a $16.00 target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Howard Weil downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Scotiabank downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.59.

NYSE:AQN traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.82. 333,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,353. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.56. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.72 and a 200 day moving average of $14.29.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $439.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.87 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 32.65%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Read More: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.