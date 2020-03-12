Summit Global Investments Acquires 2,100 Shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM)

Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,279,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,055,000 after acquiring an additional 133,731 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,861,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,266,000 after buying an additional 59,365 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,468,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,521,000 after buying an additional 3,947 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,294,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,625,000 after buying an additional 168,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,220,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,866,000 after buying an additional 102,314 shares during the last quarter. 50.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CIM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.63.

Shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW stock traded down $3.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,652,327. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a 52-week low of $18.06 and a 52-week high of $22.99. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $171.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.25%. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

