Summit Global Investments Acquires 2,120 Shares of China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL)

Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in China Mobile were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of China Mobile by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,772,697 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $286,282,000 after acquiring an additional 870,600 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in shares of China Mobile by 283.3% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of China Mobile by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 119,680 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after buying an additional 17,774 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Mobile in the 4th quarter valued at about $590,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of China Mobile in the 4th quarter valued at about $282,000. 1.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on CHL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded China Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.88.

Shares of CHL traded down $2.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.04. The stock had a trading volume of 449,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.60. China Mobile Ltd. has a 1-year low of $36.36 and a 1-year high of $55.84.

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

